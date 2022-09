Reading Time: < 1 minute

Knowing that we will die is the greatest challenge of being human. Accepting that death represents oblivion, the end of experience, is perhaps the greatest challenge of a secular perspective.

How do you feel about death and dying?

Jessale “Maybe I’m afraid of dying, but the idea of being dead…I’m not afraid of it”

Phil “I’m worried that I might die in my sleep and not get to have the final experience that we all have”

David “I’ve almost died three times in my life already”

Raven “I used to be afraid of death, even when I was religious. Now I feel it should be embraced”