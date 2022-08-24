Reading Time: < 1 minute

Friday, August 26 @ 7 pm ET • TikTok: @onlyskymedia

Join us live on TikTok for a conversation with Dr. Sanjana Curtis, a science communicator, advocate for underrepresented communities in science, and Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Chicago. We’ll be discussing and answering your questions about the incredible images from the first 45 days of deployment of the James Webb Telescope and how they impact our understanding of the universe.

Hosted by OnlySky’s Casey Karaman, the event will take place Friday, August 26 at 7 pm EDT on the OnlySky TikTok page: @onlyskymedia

Bring your questions and your curiosity!