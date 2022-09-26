Livestream begins at 6:00 pm on Monday September 26.
Watch a stream of still images from the DART probe as it approaches Dimorphos on Monday Sept 26 beginning 5:30 pm EDT.
More on DART, a practice run to save the world:
- A dry run to save the planet: NASA DART probe closing in on asteroid impact
- How much should we worry about asteroids?
- When it comes to asteroid danger, gravity’s not so attractive
- NASA’s DART: Humanity steps up to protect the planet
- Follow the asteroid’s Twitter account (no spoilers, it doesn’t know)