Reading Time: < 1 minute

Some people who leave religion behind never look back. But many others feel an absence—not of God, perhaps, but of the very human benefits woven into religious communities.

What do you miss (if anything) about being religious?

Laura “I miss having acceptance by religious family members”

Tom “They are so successful at building communities”

Andrés “I miss the gatherings, the social aspect of it, but not going to church”