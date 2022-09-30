Reading Time: < 1 minute

Despite the many ways we’ve invented to cushion our reality, being a person is hard. Our bodies and minds, the products of blind and often haphazard evolution, don’t always serve to make the experience easier. And the dizzying speed of change in recent centuries has us living in a world we were not adapted for.

What do you think is the hardest thing about being a person?

Tom “Finding a sense of belonging and acceptance”

Laura “We’re just not designed very well”

Matt “The way we treat each other”

Michael “Having some completions in your life, having your life have some meaning”