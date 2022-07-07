Secular Attorneys on SCOTUS
Rebecca S. Markert
Rebecca S. Markert is the Legal Director for Freedom From Religion Foundation, where she handles First Amendment cases involving religion in public schools, religious symbols on public property, and electioneering by churches. She also oversees the filing and drafting of amicus briefs submitted in federal appellate courts across the country, including the U.S. Supreme Court.
Monica Miller
Monica Miller is Legal Director and Senior Counsel at the American Humanist Association (AHA) and Executive Director of the Humanist Legal Society. Since joining the AHA in 2012, Miller has vigorously defended the constitutional mandate of separation of church and state by litigating Establishment Clause cases across the country. She has served as lead counsel in over 25 federal cases and has presented oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Elizabeth Cavell
Elizabeth Cavell has worked as a staff attorney at the Freedom from Religion Foundation since 2013. She received her B.A in English from the University of Florida in 2005. She attended Tulane University Law School and received her Juris Doctor in 2009. After law school, she worked as a deputy public defender in southern Colorado.
Sarah Levin
Sarah Levin is the chief impact officer at OnlySky, where she oversees the company’s impact strategy and campaigns to fulfill our mission—delivering journalism and storytelling that helps to secure an effective, influential place for secular values in American society. Sarah previously led the Secular Coalition for America’s government affairs strategy and grassroots programs during her six years working there in various roles.
Secular attorneys discuss SCOTUS attacks on church-state separation
The Supreme Court dealt several blows to the separation of church and state this summer. What exactly did they decide, and how will these decisions impact the nation? To break it all down for you, OnlySky is hosting an all-female panel of secular attorneys from the new We Dissent podcast, moderated by OnlySky’s chief impact officer, Sarah Levin.
Registration is required to attend this event. It is free and open to the public, but we encourage you to consider chipping in to to keep our events, community, and content free and accessible to everyone. Make a one-time contribution, or get the perks of becoming a supporting member today.