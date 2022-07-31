Prominent secular voices invite readers into conversation around great questions

What book changed your life or worldview?

Reading Time: 6 minutes The title caught my eye between blurs of harried travelers: Going Home: Jesus and Buddha as Brothers. Sacrilege! I thought. Mustn’t look. But the red and gold cover tempted me like the devil himself. Loudspeakers announced flight numbers in monotone stability while my heart committed vertigo. I stepped closer to the display table. Blasphemy! I…

Keep reading
by Alice Greczyn, Jeana Jorgensen and Barry Duke

Why are we here?

Reading Time: 8 minutes A couple of months ago, I asked my dad if he thought COVID-19 came from a lab. We were sitting across from each other in a coffee shop several blocks away from my childhood home. It had closed down within the first weeks of lockdown. Seven months later, it was open again, under new management.…

by Ruby Zuckerman, Jonathan MS Pearce, Eve Makoff and Ian Harris
More Secular Symphony Stories ➛