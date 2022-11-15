About the project
The Color of Disbelief is a nine-month initiative to improve understanding and support the increasing number of Black and Latino nonreligious people in the US.
Created with financial support from Google’s News Equity Fund, the project focuses primarily but not exclusively on the nonreligious within Black and Latino communities in three rapidly secularizing US cities—Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Washington DC.
Though nearly one in three US adults now claim ‘no religion’, the nonreligious are subject to deeply-rooted distrust and stigma at the social, professional, and personal levels. Because religion plays a prominent role in African American and Latino cultures, the situation for nonreligious people of color at the intersection of marginalized identities is even more difficult.
The 2020 survey Reality Check: Being Nonreligious in America found that 61% of Latinos and 62% of African Americans report negative experiences within their families for being nonreligious. Both were up to 33% more likely than the general population to screen positive for depression.
To better understand and support these emerging demographics, OnlySky is launching The Color of Disbelief, a news initiative to study Black and Latino nonreligious individuals and communities in the US and to amplify their stories. Researchers, writers, and reporters on the project include:
- Dr. Juhem Navarro-Rivera, political scientist, Research Director at Socioanalitica Research
- Dr. Adrian Pantoja, Professor in Political Studies and Chicano Studies, Pitzer College
- Dr. Evan Stewart, Asst. Professor of Sociology, U Mass Boston
- Dr. Anthony Pinn, author and Professor of Religious Studies, Rice University
- Dr. Phil Zuckerman, author and Professor of Secular Studies, Pitzer College
- OnlySky news editor Tatiania Perry
Their work will be supplemented by interviews in Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Phoenix, rapidly secularizing cities with large Black and Latino populations.
We will also hand the microphone to people in each of these communities to produce written, audio, and video content exploring the intersection of race, irreligion, and social and family dynamics.