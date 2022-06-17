Actually writing an article for your OnlySky column is 90% of the job. But after the writing is done comes the other 10%, a series of steps to create the final appearance and bring many, many eyeballs to your work. This brief tutorial will walk you through the steps that make it happen.

A four-step program

There are four basic steps to a perfect post:

Title and write it Choose and optimize the image Prime the SEO (search engine optimization) Save to Pending

1. Write it

Open a post window. Whenever you are logged in to your WordPress account, you’ll see this in the top menu:

Hover over + New and select Post from the dropdown. A post window will open. Looks like this:

Type your title over the words Add title. Begin typing your post directly on the words Type / to choose a block. Refer to the Style Guide for a thousand tips about titling and writing your post.

To link to another article, select several words of your text that relate to the link, as I did above with Refer to the Style Guide. I did not add a word (Refer to the Style Guide [LINK]), and I definitely didn’t paste in a bare URL (Refer to the Style Guide https://www.styleguide.com). Don’t link to any single word—find a nice juicy phrase that Google can read and understand the context of the link.

Here’s how to place the link:

Highlight your chosen phrase

Click the link icon near the top of the post

A box appears. (1) Put the URL in the top field, (2) flip the switch that says “Open in a new tab,” (3) click the middle URL, then hit ENTER:

Do not insert an image into the text. That will be done shortly using magic.

[ADD DROPCAP INSTRUCTIONS]

You have now written your post.

2. Choose and crop a compelling featured image

OnlySky columnists use just Four Safe Sites for images: Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay, and Gratisography. These Four Safe Sites are chosen because it is impossible to screw up the image credit and get sued because, unlike most sites, nothing whatsoever is required of you. Many other sites (like Flickr) have images that can be used by anyone but include a Simon Says of some kind—must be a non-commercial site (which we are not), must include photographer credit and a link to the license, etc etc. These are almost always done incorrectly by writers, and a lawyer who does nothing else all day will eat your liver. So use the Four Safe Sites.

Some of the content on the Four Safe Sites is sponsored by other companies. If you select an image and it asks for your credit card, retrace your steps out of the forest. You will eventually learn to spot these in advance.

Download your chosen image to your computer. Double click to open it. Find the menu item to resize (Mac is Tools >> Adjust size. Several options for Windows). Set the width to 1200, then crop the height to 675. Featured image is always 1200×675.

At the top of the right sidebar of your post are two tabs: Page and Block. Choose Page:

Scroll down to a block called Featured image:

Click on “Set featured image.” This opens our Media Library. In the upper left are two tabs. Click on Upload files:

Follow the steps to upload your image. Once it’s in the Media Library, you’ll see some fields on the right:

Under Alt Text , put the article’s title, followed by a description of the image.

, put the article’s title, followed by a description of the image. Under Title , put the article’s title.

, put the article’s title. Under Caption , put the name of the site where you found the image.

, put the name of the site where you found the image. Finish by clicking Set featured image .

The image will not appear in your post window. Be not afraid! If you left the blue dot by Default, the image will appear atop the published post. This is the aforementioned magic.

3. Prime the SEO (search engine optimization)

This quick and easy process makes it easier for Google search to recognize the relevance of your post when people are searching for related topics.

Below the main window of the post is the Yoast SEO zone:

Four things matter: (1) the smile, (2) the Focus keyphrase, (3) the SEO title, and (4) the Meta description.

The smile (1) will start out red, meaning the post is not yet primed to be found by Google search. Our task is to keep priming until it turns green.

The first step is to choose a focus keyphrase (2). “Phrase” is misleading—it can also be a single word. What you want is a topic-relevant word that recurs several times in the text and hasn’t been used before by OnlySky. For this one I chose “Grinch.” The smile turned to amber.

The SEO title (3) should simply be that little red oval that says “Title.” If the line beneath it is green, your article title is not too long. If it’s red, delete the oval and type a shortened version of your title that earns a green line.

The Meta description (4) is the brief text that appears in social shares and elsewhere. Keep typing until the line turns green.

If the smile is now green, you’re done…but it usually isn’t yet. Click on the SEO analysis below the meta description. A cool panel opens up with tips for turning smiles green:

This one looks decent, but the smile at the top is amber. The first red light suggests adding internal links, so I find a phrase in the text and link to an OnlySky post.

Still amber. God dammit to hell.

The next one suggests putting the keyphrase (“Grinch”) in the first paragraph. Screw that, I like my first paragraph. The third one says to put Grinch in the meta description. I change “him” to “The Grinch”—and the smile turns green!

Turning the SEO smile green is one of the most profoundly satisfying human experiences.

With about 10-20 minutes of effort beyond writing the post itself, and less time every time, you have made it both beautiful and visible to the searching world.

4. Save to Pending

NOW: In the upper right corner of the post window, with the Page tab selected, check the Pending review box, then select Save as Pending review at the very top. This signals to your editor that the post is ready for review and publication.

If your editor has notes for you, they will put them in the Editorial Comments section at the bottom of the post. This will send an email to you with the suggestions. Go back to the post, make the changes (or argue in the Editorial Comments section), then Save as Pending again.