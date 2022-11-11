Overview: Women's basketball star Brittney Griner is being transferred to an undisclosed prison in Russia after being detained for more than eight months.

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star detained and imprisoned in Moscow for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil, is now being transferred to a penal colony where prisoners are placed in barracks rather than individual cells and are forced to perform daily work.

Griner was detained initially detained in February.

After her initial arrest in February, Griner went to trial in July, pleading guilty to drug smuggling charges as the Biden Administration increased its efforts to bring the Phoenix Mercury star home.

The Administration proposed a swap: Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, who is serving 16 years in prison on an espionage charge, for Viktor Bout, a Russian national currently serving 25 years in a US penitentiary for supplying arms to Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and rebels in Rwanda.

“My intention is to get home, and we have had a number of discussions so far,” said President Biden at a press conference on November 9. “I am hopeful that now that our election is over, there’s a willingness to negotiate more specifically with this.”

Russia rejected to the proposal.

On August 4, the 32-year-old Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison following a week-long trial. The maximum sentence that Griner had faced was 10 years.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here” Brittney Griner

During sentencing, Judge Anna Sotnikova said she had found that Griner intentionally broke the law and also fined her 1 million rubles (roughly $16,700).

Griner has maintained that she was unaware of breaking the law.

“I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here,” Griner said in court. “I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn’t end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that, that is far from this courtroom.”

In October, Griner attempted to appeal her sentence but was denied.

The American government spoke out against the denial of her appeal. A State Department spokesperson called it “another repudiation of justice, which only compounds the original injustice of her detention.”

While US officials expected Griner would be transferred, they found out about the move from her legal team and press reports as Russia did not notify the US ahead of moving Griner following past practices.

Russia is the leading incarceration number in Europe with nearly half a million people currently in prison. The conditions of the penal colony have been characterized as crowded barracks, limited access to health care, intense labor and abuse from inmates and staff.

“Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being,” Lindsay Colas, Griner’s Agent

Russian penal colonies are the successors of the infamously brutal Gulags that took an estimated 1.6 million lives under the rule of Soviet General Secretary Joseph Stalin. The long and hard workdays, physical and sexual violence, small food portions and other human rights abused are common occurrences in these prisons.

These prisons are also located far from major cities making it difficult for loved ones to visit, making the incarceration experience even more isolating. Reports say it is expensive to travel across the country to visit, and even though most colonies are accessible by bus or car, some require you to walk the last mile through a restricted area.

“Our primary concern continues to be BG’s health and well-being,” Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas, told CNN. “As we work through this very difficult phase of not knowing exactly where BG is or how she is doing, we ask for the public’s support in continuing to write letters and express their love and care for her.”