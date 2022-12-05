Overview: Conflicting reports have come in about what Iran plans to do about its "morality police."

Conflicting reports about the Iran morality police have been circulating. Some claim the patrol has been disbanded while others state it is a ploy to calm protest and quiet the negative attention the country has been receiving.

The morality police have been under scrutiny following the death of Mahsa Amini. She was detained and killed in September for refusing to wear a hijab in public. Though her death kickstarted the country’s unrest, it stemmed from longstanding inequality and injustice.

Over the weekend, Attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said “the morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” in a press conference. He continued by saying the judiciary is going to continue monitoring “behavioral actions at the community level.”

“The morality police has been secretly abolished for two months now. The Attorney General’s comments are a public pressure campaign on the police to revive it. The parliament is also looking to codify it into law.” Kaveh Mousavi, OnlySky contributor, and researcher in Tehran

After several international news outlets picked up the story, Iranian media pushed back saying the statement was misinterpreted. The patrol is part of the national police, and any disbandment of the morality police falls under the jurisdiction of the interior ministry, not the judiciary.

There have been no claims as to whether Iran will ease enforcement nor has the government made any steps to correct any misconceptions.

“I can’t make a prediction, but I would say that it’s clear that the police are unwilling to go on with enforcing modesty laws. It’s possible that they won’t be enforced, but it’s also possible that they will have to give in to pressure. It depends on who wins the pressure campaign,” Mousavi said.

Who is the Guidance Patrol aka Morality Police?

There have been several versions of Iran’s morality police dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The current Guidance Patrol is the main agency tasked with enforcing Iran’s Islamic code of conduct.

The Guidance Patrol was formally established in the 1990s to punish any violations of the Islamic republic’s strict, religious rules and dress codes. The patrol is part of the national police, not the judiciary.

“Between 1979 and 1990, when the morality police were formally set up, there was a great deal of pressure on women, often by just people in the streets or by random members of the police forces. And they were often harassed and attacked for not correctly wearing the hijab,” Professor of international politics of the Middle East and North Africa at the University of Cambridge, Roxane Farmanfarmaian told NPR.

They began regular patrols in 2006 to enforce the dress code requiring women to wear long clothes and forbidding shorts, ripped jeans, and other “immodest” clothing.

What disbanding could mean for the women of Iran

As nearly the sole victims of the morality police, women have been pushing back against its restrictions for years. They loosely wear their hijab, don form-fitting clothing, or put on bright red lipstick, in protest. This has escalated more recently, to burning hijabs and public hair-cutting demonstrations.

Without the Guidance Patrol, women may be freer to express themselves visually, but more importantly, might have more rights to education and jobs.

But until then, the disbandment of the Morality Police has yet to be confirmed.