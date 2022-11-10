Overview: Votes are still being counted, but progressives have some early confirmed highs from Election Day.

Democrat Maura Healey is projected to be the first female governor of Massachusetts and the nation’s first openly lesbian state executive. Maryland elected its first black governor, Democrat Wes Moore. The first member of Gen Z is headed for the House of Representatives, and several states affirmed abortion rights.

These long-overdue historic feats are just some of the high points of the 2022 midterm elections.

Hot Girls Vote

Although young people have historically shown the lowest voter turnout of any age group, there has been extensive research on the potential power of the youth vote and the influence Gen Z is likely to have on politics—if only the right messaging could be found to activate that potential. One such attempt in this election came from the youth voting organization NextGen America, which saw an opportunity to get ahead of the trend.

NextGen’s Hot Girls Vote is a parody of the “Hot Girl” social media trend started by rapper Megan Thee Stallion. After releasing Hot Girl Summer in 2019, the hip hop artist began to heavily promote the “hot girl” lifestyle.

This grew into several TikTok trends including “hot girl walks” and “hot girl things.”

“Hot Girls of all backgrounds, sexualities, and gender identities are voting to show their power and change their communities for the better,” said NextGen about the voting initiative. “And that’s hot.”

Though too soon for exact numbers, the youth vote has already created a noticeable boost to Democratic candidates around the country. Watch for ongoing experiments in messaging to further activate this progressive wave.

A big blue win in the Senate

Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been a major talking point throughout this voting season.

It has been projected that Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be that state’s next US Senator, defeating Mehmet Oz in the most expensive Senate race in the country.

The Senate race remains a close with several key races remaining uncalled, including contests in Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia.

Stand up for abortion rights

The Supreme Court’s June decision to reverse Roe v. Wade motivated many voters to side with Democrats and in favor of abortion rights.

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer staked her reelection around on her successful efforts to block the enforcement of the state’s 1931 law banning abortion in almost all instances. She defeated Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who had waged a campaign focused on cultural battles.

Voters in California and Vermont approved constitutional amendments protecting abortion rights.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made abortion a central focus of his campaign pledging to amend the state’s 1849 abortion ban to include exceptions for rape and incest. He is projected to win.

According to exit polls, 27% of voters in House races said abortion was the most important issue – second only to inflation at 31%. Among those who cited abortion as the most important issue, 76% voted Democratic.

Gen Z in the House

Generation Z is not yet significantly represented in the House of Representatives. Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.com

Generation Z—famously progressive and secular—has so far been almost entirely unrepresented in US national politics for a simple reason: their advancing wave is only now beginning to cross the age minimums for office.

A US president must be at least 35. The minimum age to serve in the US Senate is 30. Members of the House must be at least 25.

The oldest members of Generation Z just turned 26.

Projections are now showing community organizer Maxwell Frost, 25, winning his Florida race for Congress on Tuesday, making him the first member of Generation Z to reach the House of Representatives.

Frost beat Republican Calvin Wimbish, a retired 72-year-old Army Green Beret, to take the Orlando-based 10th Congressional District seat.

The Gen Z Democrat worked as the national organizing director for March for Our Lives, an anti-gun violence group that emerged from the Parkland massacre, and has made gun violence a focal point of his campaign.

Frost was heavily favored to win the deep blue district. With 72% of votes counted, he led Wimbish 58.8% to 39.7%.

Thirty-six hours after the last polls closed, many key races have yet to be called. This is a developing story.