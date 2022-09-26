Get the top secular stories of the week covering news, culture, science and more,delivered to your inbox every Thursday. It’s free
Eve Makoff
Eve Louise Makoff is an internal medicine and palliative care physician. She has published both personal and medicine related essays and poetry. She is working on her master’s degree at USC-Keck school of medicine in narrative medicine. She is invested in bringing humanity back to the practice of medicine.
‘A continued wounding’—the untold epidemic of physician suicide
Reading Time: 3 minutes Dr. Pamela Wible runs a suicide hotline for physicians. She describes…
‘Ask how the Americans did it’: How racial bias in US medicine inspired Hitler and persists today
Reading Time: 8 minutes The California state investigation into racial bias in healthcare only scratches the surface of a deeply-ingrained system.
The night I called Code Lavender
Reading Time: 6 minutes July 1995. It was my first night of internship, the next step after medical school. I’d already admitted…
For the love of my son and his dog—an autism story
Reading Time: 10 minutes My heart pounded as I drove slowly around bumps in the road to keep his body from…
I didn’t want a baby
Reading Time: 3 minutes “Trust me,” I said. “They break.” I was twenty-six, walking in Soho with my friend Noelle, laughing…
The last words he heard
Reading Time: 4 minutes “The nurse put me on the phone. I told him his children loved him and all that.…
Slowing to listen at the end of life
Reading Time: 12 minutes Marcia sat up on the side of the bed, a hand on each knee, and braced herself…
And the doctors fled: The second burning of Paradise, CA
Reading Time: 7 minutes The last time I saw him, in August 2020, he was on a friend’s porch, all bones.…
Narrative medicine: Why stories matter in healthcare
Reading Time: 5 minutes There was a low rumble in the room. I couldn’t hear what anyone was saying above the…
What if
Reading Time: < 1 minute What if One day it just wasn’t working anymore. What if You needed to step out from…
