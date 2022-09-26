Eve Makoff

Eve Louise Makoff is an internal medicine and palliative care physician. She has published both personal and medicine related essays and poetry. She is working on her master’s degree at USC-Keck school of medicine in narrative medicine. She is invested in bringing humanity back to the practice of medicine.

I didn’t want a baby

Reading Time: 3 minutes “Trust me,” I said. “They break.” I was twenty-six, walking in Soho with my friend Noelle, laughing…

What if

Reading Time: < 1 minute What if One day it just wasn’t working anymore. What if You needed to step out from…

