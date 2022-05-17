Get the best of OnlySkyIN YOUR INBOX once a week. It’s free
Erin Louis
I’m a former adult entertainer and author of Dirty Money: Memoirs of a Stripper and Expose Yourself: How to Take Risks Question Everything and Find Yourself- Humor and Insights from my life as a Stripper. I’m also recovering Catholic and secular parent of a teenaged son with a passion for books, writing and laughter.
Friday the 13th: A good day to get lucky
Reading Time: 2 minutes I love the number 13. I mean… what’s not to love?…
Mom jeans are back, and it’s not a joke.
Reading Time: 2 minutes Do you remember the epic Saturday Night Live mom jeans sketch? I do. As a mom struggling…
Secular Week of Action: Doing good feels better than doing nothing
Reading Time: 3 minutes When I figured out I was an atheist, I thought that was the end of it. That’s…
Scooby-Doo, where are you? Our kids need you more than ever
Reading Time: 3 minutes As a child of the late 80s and early 90s, Saturday morning was a sacred time. Looney…
What Earth Day means to a climate scientist
Reading Time: 3 minutes On the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, we asked a climate scientist what we need to do…
An Easter horror story
Reading Time: 2 minutes As a little kid, I was not allowed to watch horror movies. In the early 80s, they…
Truth Social is going to be huge! Also, that stripper really likes you.
Reading Time: 2 minutes My job as a stripper was to lie. Well, mostly. I presented a fantasy—an illusion. I told…
Alternative medicine in the dressing room: Does self-employment drive some to quackery?
Reading Time: 3 minutes As the daughter of a self-made businessman and a full-time musician, I felt almost destined to be…
Entertainer or expert? Who knows anymore?
Reading Time: 3 minutes I’ve been around, and seen some stuff. Lots in fact. Some people even seem to want my…
Like herding cats: Why Atheist Day is important
Reading Time: 3 minutes Strippers can be just as hard to herd as atheists. Atheist Day is important because it’s our…
FOLLOW ERIN LOUIS
ERIN LOUIS BOOKS