Actor and comedian Tim Allen were to team up with funny man and accused rapist Bill Cosby later this year. The two planned to tell their stories on what was being billed as the Bill’s and Tim’s Ain’t Misbehaving Comedy Tour. And now the show is officially canceled due to “wokeness.”

The cancelation comes immediately after Pamela Anderson accused Allen of flashing her on the Set of Home Improvement.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” she writes. “He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.” Yahoo Entertainment

Bill Cosby had hoped to spread his unique message of telling young Black men to pull their pants up and how he definitely didn’t do “it.” However, the tour’s sponsor, Viagra, saw the writing on the wall when more women came forward to accuse Cosby of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month, five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuitagainst NBC and Bill Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims. The women allege that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts. Four of the allegations date from the late 1980s or 1990, when the actor was at the height of his fame as the star of “The Cosby Show” on NBC. The fifth allegation involves Cindra Ladd, a former Hollywood executive who has accused Cosby of raping her in 1969. Variety

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals makes Viagra. CEO Albert Bourla believes the new accusations may make people think Viagra is somehow linked to sexual assault. “We can’t be associated with such divisive personalities at this time,” he said.

Comedian Louis CK who has his own history of sex scandals and is trying to resuscitate his career is sympathetic to Allen’s and Cosby’s plight. “Look, I abused women, and look at me!

They gave me a Grammy!” he said. “The secret is that you just have to keep plugging.”

There is talk in the Allen and Cosby camp that they will go on tour even if they don’t have a corporate sponsor. They believe free speech is being jeopardized and are willing to fund the expedition out of their own pockets.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alumni Pete Davidson is hoping to do what’s being called a “shadow tour” that will follow Allen and Cosby. Davidson is hoping to troll the two and there are high expectations he will sell many more seats than Bill’s and Tim’s Ain’t Behaving Comedy Tour.

In related news, comedian Taylor Tomlinson jokes about her life.

