It’s not just Christian hate-preachers who are calling for LGBTQ people or those who support them to be executed by the government. Mark Burns, the résumé-padding, culture war-obsessed MAGA cultist and Christian pastor running in the Republican primary for Congress in South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, is also getting in on the action.

Burns wasn’t specifically talking about LGBTQ people, but they became part of the discussion when he told “The Stew Peters Show” guest host Lauren Witzke how the government needed to handle traitors. Senator Mitch McConnell, he said, was guilty of treason for possible supporting gun safety measures. Same with Senator Lindsey Graham.

Then he got to allies of LGBTQ people.

“I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse,” Burns said. “There is no such thing as trans kids, there are only abusive parents who are pushing that evil, evil sexual orientation onto their child’s mind.” “I want to make sure that those parents have been held accountable,” he continued. “We should start putting some of those parents in jail for abusing their child’s minds. Especially in the school system, any teacher that is teaching that LGBT, transgenderism, furries, the groomers, any sexual orientation communication in the school system should be immediately terminated but [teachers should also] be held for abusing young children.” … “They were indoctrinating those young minds then; they are doing the very same thing here in America,” Burns said. “The LGBT, transgender grooming our children’s minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution.” “We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America, just like they did back in 1776,” Burns proclaimed.

Trans kids exist. No one’s “pushing” a different gender identity on anyone. And Mark Burns has no clue whatsoever what gets taught in public schools.

This is the man who plans to ride to Congress on the backs of conservative Christian voters. The same people who use the phrase “love the sinner, hate the sin” may elect a man who fantasizes about murdering the people who “love the sinner.” (Who knows what he’d do to actual LGBTQ people.)

None of this rhetoric should be surprising for people who have followed Burns and his political trajectory. In November, he called for the establishment of a theocracy, saying that anything “contrary to the word of God” needs to be removed from the country and made “illegal.” This is a man who offered up a biblical defense when Trump condemned African nations as “shithole countries.”

Burns is a professional liar who wants to put his hand on the Bible, and swear to uphold the Bible, all while stomping on the Constitution.

The only way that will happen is if conservative Christian voters allow it. And no one should have any faith in that particular group choosing the morally correct option. Their entire faith is predicated on hurting as many people as they can who live outside their bubble. Mark Burns knows it, he echoes their creed in every interview, and he’s hoping it’ll be enough to win him a seat in Congress.

(via Right Wing Watch)