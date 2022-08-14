Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sometimes, if you want to hear an interesting story, all you need is the right prompt. And this one on Twitter, asking people to share the worst church service they ever attended, was enough to inspire them to share all kinds of troubling anecdotes.

Worst church service ever attended … go: — Carlos A. Rodríguez (@CarlosHappyNPO) July 17, 2022

There are so many responses, it’s hard to share them all, but I can lump most of them into a few basic categories…

The pastor:

The visiting preacher was lamenting dying churches and said it would be better if the people in them just died and gave him the money so he could do good things with it. — Joanna S (@stoneflour) July 18, 2022

The pastor was talking about being a godly woman. He says, “and I say to my daughter, see that woman over there. The one in the tight skirt. She’s a slut. A godly woman doesn’t dress like that.” — lucyzoe (@lucyzoe) July 17, 2022

Pastor asked for donations and nobody replied. He asked for a pledge, but no one did. He removed his red robe from his waist and asked everybody to line up that he will fIog poverty from our lives. Then, flogging began, I ran towards the exit, dodged the usher’s hand and escaped. https://t.co/IKIQtsaSCh — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) July 21, 2022

Pastor had a vision. The Lord said he was going to get $5K that morning. Collection plate was passed. No 5K. Passed again. No 5K. Doors of the church were locked. No one leaves until we obey the Lord and give him his $5K. He got the 5K in the 5th go round of the collection plate. https://t.co/S4oXLhbqQV — Head Sanford (@Head_Sanford) July 19, 2022

Catholic mass on Kandahar Air Field in 2010 where the chaplain spent the homily saying Catholics needed to forgive the clergy for all the sex abuse scandals https://t.co/nDTL499QJr — Lethality Jane🌻 (@LethalityJane) July 19, 2022

Youth pastor asked the parents in the crowd if they would ""sacrifice"" their own children if God commanded like Abraham in the Binding of Issac. To many of them shot up with conviction with their grown kids watching https://t.co/ULiOy0dkmx — IPadBaby🇷🇺🏳️‍⚧️🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@2DaKnife) July 19, 2022

The underlying beliefs:

mid sermon, pastor asked all the single guys to come to the altar and about 14 of us did.



tell me why this pastor asked 14 single ladies from the congregation to come “pick a husband of their choice.” https://t.co/9UphVXkdDY — birkin. (@rsvptemple) July 19, 2022

A “healer” kept laying hands (Benny Hinn smack-style) on these two obviously uninterested teenagers… they wouldn’t fall down, and he kept pushing them all the way down the aisle of the sanctuary until they finally stayed down. — Joel Eastlick (@joeleastlick) July 17, 2022

Fourteen days after I was sexually abused for the first time at nine, I went to a church service that gave the girls pieces of tape and made us stick it to ourselves. The youth pastor then compared us to the tape, saying that once we are no longer virgins, we "are useless". https://t.co/vJj61zxzW8 — China Doll in the Bullpen (@notherroommate) July 19, 2022

Not a church service but once in a prayer group after church they said my brothers autism was caused by Satan and that he was possessed and that his possession was ruining me too so they gathered in a circle and sang/screamed chants at us like an exorcism while I sobbed violently https://t.co/BmmKV8UvWi — Cess 🐈💛 VTUBER (@TheChaosSpirit) July 20, 2022

Church camp when they paraded the pregnant teens up onstage so they could cry and tearfully beg us all to not have sex https://t.co/q41HyMbVVN — Dale Nixon (@ole_cv) July 19, 2022

The hate and hypocrisy:

The one where I was handed this program. Note the highlighted paragraph on the bottom. It was so bad, I’ve held onto it ever since it was given to me in the 90s as a reminder. Never again. pic.twitter.com/C9tBtAZky0 — Tim Dillinger (@timdillinger) July 18, 2022

Christmas Eve service. The associate pastor gave a fire-and-brimstone sermon about the dangers of “liberal” biblical interpretation and *tore pages out of the Bible* to make his point. (We found out later he had a secret second family.) — Allison (she/her) wears a mask 😷 (@allisonata1) July 18, 2022

My first pastor was known for his energetic sermons even though they’d last 10 mins. We found out he was doing coke in his office while we would sing selections when he came out with a salt and pepper mustache when his hair was black as night https://t.co/WurP9zAbUG — ✨Ethereal gworl✨ (@DiamondBarrett_) July 21, 2022

I was cornered by my fellow deacons and forced to reveal my sexuality and stripped of my role of 30 years as a deacon. That very morning, before this happened, I opened the church, cleaned the bathrooms and welcomed the elderly. Then during service I was asked to leave. 🤗 https://t.co/NhtbQJsEiA — Sangre por Sangre 🇻🇮🇵🇷 (@hitdogsholler) July 20, 2022

They made us pay $15 for these rings that said "true love waits." Then we stood in line as they were presented to us and asked us if we promised God chastity. Mine was presented to me by the youngest of the youth ministers, who I was fully already having gay sex with. Awkward… https://t.co/xlYEhJtmcl — Quinn (@QuinnOfThePlain) July 19, 2022

A chapel service led by Dinesh D’Souza. Need I say more? https://t.co/Hzn76BhcBs — Diana Butler Bass (@dianabutlerbass) July 19, 2022

The interesting thing about the responses is how many of the responses involve self-inflicted wounds by church leaders. Many of the responders would likely have stayed in their churches, but something that occurred pushed them right out. It wasn’t atheists. It wasn’t something in the Bible. It was a choice religious leaders made. That was the final straw.

Will any church leaders learn a lesson from reading these responses? Probably not. Their loss.