Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sometimes, if you want to hear an interesting story, all you need is the right prompt. And this one on Twitter, asking people to share the worst church service they ever attended, was enough to inspire them to share all kinds of troubling anecdotes.

There are so many responses, it’s hard to share them all, but I can lump most of them into a few basic categories…

The pastor:

The underlying beliefs:

The hate and hypocrisy:

The interesting thing about the responses is how many of the responses involve self-inflicted wounds by church leaders. Many of the responders would likely have stayed in their churches, but something that occurred pushed them right out. It wasn’t atheists. It wasn’t something in the Bible. It was a choice religious leaders made. That was the final straw.

Will any church leaders learn a lesson from reading these responses? Probably not. Their loss.

