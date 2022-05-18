Get the best of OnlySkyIN YOUR INBOX once a week. It’s free
Captain Cassidy
ROLL TO DISBELIEVE
“Captain Cassidy” is Cassidy McGillicuddy, a Gen Xer and ex-Pentecostal. (The title is metaphorical.) She writes about the intersection of psychology, belief, popular culture, science, politics, the arts, and gaming — video, board, tabletop, whatever. She lives in Idaho with her husband, Mr. Captain, and their squawky orange cat, Princess Bother Pretty Toes the First. No matter how many bookcases she stuffs into her house, at any given time she’s running out of bookcase space.
2022 Annual Report: Another bad year for the Southern Baptist Convention
Reading Time: 9 minutes Every summer, evangelical-watchers enter their equivalent of March Madness. Of the…
Baptists think they know exactly how to avoid deception
Reading Time: 11 minutes Back when I was Pentecostal, I found myself debating a pair of Southern Baptist guys. At the…
The reality of people being 'hungry for the Word'
Reading Time: 9 minutes In the Christ-o-sphere, people have always been hungry for the Word, even if in reality they reject…
Evangelist recruiters and the omnimax god who needs human help
Reading Time: 9 minutes Christians demonstrate by their actions that they know perfectly well their god couldn’t manage to arrange a…
Pastoral burnout on the rise (again)
Reading Time: 9 minutes There might not be a Big Quit as such, but what there is instead might be way…
'There is a payback coming' as evangelicals dream of revenge and dominance
Reading Time: 9 minutes Let’s check out a recent gathering of authoritarian evangelicals. I’ll show you their plans–and the not-so-hidden desires…
Sermon plagiarism: why it suddenly matters to some Southern Baptists
Reading Time: 10 minutes The current president of the SBC, Ed Litton, got caught using someone else’s sermon without attributing it.…
Tom Buck: In the land of hypocrisy, secrets are currency
Reading Time: 11 minutes I wonder how long Tom Buck struggled with the secrets he knew about Jeff Ford before using…
Pastor Tom Buck is very upset that his enemies exposed his abusive behavior
Reading Time: 9 minutes By painting himself as the poor widdle victim of a meaniepie leak, while entirely denying/ignoring the fact…
Cooperative Program giving is way up—but not because of Baptists' generosity
Reading Time: 8 minutes Donations to the SBC’s all-important Cooperative Program are a bit higher than expected. I think I know…
