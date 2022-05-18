Captain Cassidy

ROLL TO DISBELIEVE

“Captain Cassidy” is Cassidy McGillicuddy, a Gen Xer and ex-Pentecostal. (The title is metaphorical.) She writes about the intersection of psychology, belief, popular culture, science, politics, the arts, and gaming — video, board, tabletop, whatever. She lives in Idaho with her husband, Mr. Captain, and their squawky orange cat, Princess Bother Pretty Toes the First. No matter how many bookcases she stuffs into her house, at any given time she’s running out of bookcase space.

